Jonny Evans' future high on agenda for new West Brom boss Alan Pardew
Alan Pardew will hold talks with Jonny Evans to determine the defender’s future.
Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester all failed with summer bids for the Albion captain, who the Baggies are believed to value at more than £30million.
The club plan to offer him a new contract and Pardew is keen to sit down with Evans after being appointed on a deal until 2020 on Wednesday.
“I think the assurance I need is probably from Jonny more than anybody and I haven’t met him yet,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him. I think he’s a fabulous player and very important for the club so I will have a good old discussion with him.”
Evans has a contract until 2019 after joining from Manchester United in 2015. He scored an own goal as Albion drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Wednesday but will skipper the side against Crystal Palace tomorrow.
