Alan Pardew confirms West Brom talks amid speculation over Hawthorns hotseat

Pardew is favourite with the bookmakers to replace Tony Pulis after he was sacked by the club last week.

The former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham boss has remained tight-lipped about his future.

But called the position an 'attractive job' as he appeared on Sky Sports this afternoon.

When asked what he was prepared to say about the role, Pardew said: “Not much really.

"I’ve had discussions with them, obviously it’s an attractive job, so we’ll see where it goes."

He added: "I think it’s a club who have a really good set of players, I think it’s a good opportunity for a manager. If it’s me, it’s me.

“I think they’ve got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are.

"I think looking at them and the depth of the squad I think it’s definitely got improvement in there.

"Hopefully that’s what they’ll do."