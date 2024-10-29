Mat Sadler ‘not surprised’ by Walsall’s stellar response

Walsall shipped six goals in league at Bescot for the first time in more than 20 years to fall to their first home defeat of the season against the Cod Army.

But the Saddlers have since gone on to collect eight points from a possible 12 (winning two, drawing two) to climb into second spot in League Two and to within four points of the league summit.

And Sadler has been pleased by the character that his side has shown in the wake of that humbling defeat to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Boss Sadler said: “The lads are unbelievable but we believe in ourselves. That’s the biggest thing and we should have that belief. We know that we’re a good team and we want to show that. The Fleetwood game in isolation was still a game that we were desperate to try and win.

“We went after it and fell short that day but we’ll continue to go after wins, be on the front foot in the way that we defend and be relentless in the way that we want to attack.