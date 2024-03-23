The Irish connection helping Walsall defender to settle at the Bescot

The defender shares a changing room with fellow compatriots David Okagbue, Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney, while Ronan Maher, who is on loan at Rushall Olympic, is also a Republic of Ireland under-19 international.

Adegboyega has made a stellar start to life with the Saddlers - scoring three goals in eight appearances, and has credited the Irish lads for their part in helping him settle.