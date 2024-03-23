The Irish connection helping Walsall defender to settle at the Bescot
Emmanuel Adegboyega has revealed that the Irish connection at Walsall has helped him settle into life in the West Midlands much easier.
Plus
Published
The defender shares a changing room with fellow compatriots David Okagbue, Oisin McEntee and Ross Tierney, while Ronan Maher, who is on loan at Rushall Olympic, is also a Republic of Ireland under-19 international.
Adegboyega has made a stellar start to life with the Saddlers - scoring three goals in eight appearances, and has credited the Irish lads for their part in helping him settle.