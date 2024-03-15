Walsall's clash with Colchester given go-ahead after pitch issues

The U’s have been hit by a series of postponements due to drainage issues at the JobServe Community Stadium and it is understood the clash with the Saddlers was at risk prior to the EFL approving changes to the dimensions of the playing surface.

League officials inspected the pitch on Friday lunchtime after it was reduced by three metres in length, to 102 metres, and four in width to 64 metres, the latter being the minimum league requirement.

“After exhaustive discussion, it was thought that the risk of further postponements could only be realistically reduced if the pitch was moved away from the real problem areas along the east side of the stadium,” explained Colchester general manager Tim Waddington.

“We are grateful to the EFL for approving the change mid-season, and look forward to the Walsall game this weekend, and the remaining six home matches after that, going ahead as planned.”

Colchester have not played a home fixture since February 17 with matches against Stockport, Grimsby and Doncaster all called off.

An EFL statement confirmed the league board had approved changes to the pitch size.

It read: “Following a number of postponements for the club, including their last two home fixtures, due to drainage issues, the League commissioned independent pitch specialists STRI to undertake an assessment of the playing surface.

“It was concluded that reducing the pitch in width and length, and therefore removing the majority of the problem areas, represented the best of the limited options available to complete the season in good order.

“The amended dimensions at Colchester United are now 64 metres in width, (previously 68m), and 102 metres in length, (previously 105m). These are in accordance with EFL Regulations and the Laws of Game and are similar to a number of Clubs across the League.”