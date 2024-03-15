Colchester v Walsall: Draw specialists staring at League Two trapdoor

Colchester will return to home soil for the first time in a month, after their previous two home fixtures against Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers fell victim to the weather.

The latest postponement on Tuesday prompted club chairman Robbie Cowling to issue a statement outlining Colchester’s plans to carry out major work on their pitch at the end of the season.

Forest Green took full advantage by climbing out of the relegation zone with 2-0 victory over Bradford City in midweek, as they made it back-to-back wins following their triumph over the Saddlers by the same score-line last Saturday.

The appointment of Danny Cowley, Colchester’s third manager of the campaign so far, has reduced the volume of defeats, although wins are still proving hard to come by.

Colchester have collected six draws from their past 10 games and last tasted victory with a 1-0 triumph at Morecambe on January 27 – a winless run stretching seven games (drawing four, losing twice).

Across Matthew Etherington and Cowley’s tenures combined, Colchester have amassed just two victories in 19 league matches since mid-November, losing 10 in the process. Former Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson is a doubt after missing Colchester’s defeat at Barrow with a knee injury.

Wilkinson was set to be assessed ahead of the postponed game against Doncaster along with left-back Ellis Iandalo (quad).

Meanwhile, midfielder Mandela Egbo left the ground on crutches in Barrow after suffering an injury to his knee.