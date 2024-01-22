Walsall defender pleased with 'big growth' amid on and off field challenges

The 24-year-old, who penned a new deal until 2025 earlier this month, has made 29 appearances for the Saddlers in all competitions this term.

Gordon has been one of the most consistent performers under Mat Sadler, and insists the challenges in which he has faced both on and off the pitch has helped him develop into the player that he is today.

“It’s been a tough journey throughout and it’s probably still going to be a tough journey,” he revealed.

“I am still going through stuff outside of football that is tough, and come across a lot of challenges.

“But this year has probably been my biggest growth year in football where I’ve been able to overcome a lot of things, so I am in a good place where I am now.”