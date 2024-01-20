Walsall set to hold pitch inspection ahead of Accrington Stanley clash
There is a precautionary pitch inspection planned ahead of Walsall's home clash against Accrington Stanley in League Two.
Published
The Bescot surface will be inspected six hours before kick-off at 9am tomorrow morning.
Six EFL fixtures have already fallen victim to the frosty weather, including four in League Two.
If the match is given the green light, Walsall will play in front of their home supporters for the first time in 2024, and will be aiming for a fifth consecutive home win in all competitions.