Former Walsall forward Troy Deeney sacked from first managerial job

The 35-year-old joined the club as a player-coach but took over 29 days ago following the dismissal of David Horseman.

He oversaw three defeats and three draws during his tenure as boss at Sky Bet League Two's bottom side.

Rovers chairman Dale Vince told the club website: "These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table.

"We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts."

Goalkeeping coach Dan Connor will take the reins for Saturday's game at Gillingham.

Former Watford and Birmingham striker Deeney was earlier on Thursday handed a four-match touchline ban and fined £1,500 for verbally abusing an official.

He was sent to the stands by referee Scott Simpson in the 85th minute of his side's league match against Swindon on December 29, and he continued to remonstrate with Simpson after his dismissal. Rovers lost the match 2-1.