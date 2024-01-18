Home run can help ignite Walsall play-off charge

The Saddlers’ 3-1 defeat at league leaders Stockport County doubled the deficit between themselves and the top seven to six points, and marked the end of a three-match winning streak in League Two.

However, the next five league fixtures, four of which are at home, will provide them with a prime opportunity to bounce back.

A trip to Gillingham is sandwiched between back-to-back home fixtures against Accrington Stanley and Sutton United, before Morecambe and Newport County visit Bescot in February. Accrington are winless in five away fixtures, and Walsall can leapfrog them with victory on Saturday.