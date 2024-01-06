Mat Sadler reflects on FA Cup exit and outlines 'powerful force' at Walsall

Over 2,200 supporters packed out the away end at St Mary's, and were vocal throughout, as they applauded the team off following Walsall's 4-0 defeat at Southampton.

Ryan Fraser's brace and goals for Sekou Mara and Che Adams ultimately saw Saints run out comfortable winners, although Jack Earing's miss when one-on-one with Joe Lumley felt like a major opportunity missed.

Nonetheless, Sadler was proud of the belief and fight that his side showed after falling behind inside six minutes, and insists Walsall are working hard to give the supporters a team that they can be proud of.

"The belief that they then showed as the grew into the game was unbelievable, which was fantastic to see, and of course we didn't quite score when we needed to," Sadler said.

"We had three really good chances, and unfortunately we didn't take one of those. For the football club, a massive positive of how united the team and the supporters are.

"It's taken time with that. We are such a united football club at the moment and that can be hugely powerful as we move into the second half of the season, which is going to be blood and thunder.

"We're building and we're working extremely hard to give the supporters a team that they are proud of, and that unity between everyone today was amazing.

"The supporters did that (stayed to applaud the players) because we gave a performance of fight, and we were just the other side of the key moments in the game, and the supporters could see that.

"But of course, we are on a good run ourselves, and we have to bottle that and keep that in terms of the unity at this club."

It felt like it could be a long afternoon when Fraser opened the scoring inside six minutes, but Sadler switched to a back-four and Walsall produced an organised and disciplined display to head into the break trailing by just one.

And Saints boss Russell Martin sensed that Sadler would've felt that Walsall had a chance when the teams headed back into the dressing rooms at half-time.

'We had a big scare early on in the second half because there wasn't enough intensity, and it was almost like a wake-up call for the players," Martin revealed.

"After that, it was a really top performance against a team that was really well organised. Mat and the guys have really got them going and working so hard.

"I said to the guys, if I was Mat, I'm in the dressing room at half-time saying there's a chance for us because you've allowed the game to get a little bit like that, and to maybe give them a feeling there would be a chance.

"But then after they did have that chance, we were really relentless and we were great."

Mara's second on the hour knocked the stuffing out of Walsall, but Sadler will take many positives for what was a challenging, but big occasion for the Saddlers.

"They are a fantastic team and I am glad we don't have to play them every week, and we've seen Championship teams blown away by them," Sadler said.

"I think Swansea lost here 5-0 most recently. We were fully aware of the task at hand in the game before we came here.

"For me, I wanted to get positives out of it, and I wanted the team to give a really good account of themselves, which they did.

"And the second thing is that experience of there's going to be some big games for this group in the future. I am sure of that and that's what we're building towards.

"If we can take anything from the experience of today into those games, then it's certainly worthwhile."