Mat Sadler on Freddie Draper's Walsall exit and striker replacement plan

Draper scored 10 goals in 21 appearances during his loan spell at Bescot and is the Saddlers' leading goal scorer in League Two.

Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor started alongside each other in Walsall's 4-0 defeat at Southampton in the FA Cup third round, and were also the attacking duo when Walsall stuck six past Grimsby on New Year's Day.

Jamille Matt is currently in the treatment room along with Aramide Oteh, although the pair are expected back this month.

Whilst Sadler is looking forward to welcome both Matt and Oteh back, the Walsall boss did admit that they are on the lookout for another attacker to freshen up their options.

"First and foremost Freddie goes with our best wishes. He's an incredible kid, who has done brilliantly well for us," Sadler said.

"Our relationship with Lincoln continues really strongly and we look forward to working together with them in the future.

"In terms of us, of course we're looking. As it stands at the moment obviously Jamille is out as well, which doesn't help the set-up.

"We know that we want a bit more freshness in there having lost Freddie. We look forward to having Jamille and Rem (Oteh) coming back, and getting that full list of options up top."