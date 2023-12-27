Express & Star
Walsall debrief: Bold selections and set piece success bring positive signs for the New Year

Walsall returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra at Bescot on Boxing Day.

By George Bennett
Published
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler

Freddie Draper opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, before Oisin McEntee sealed the deal with a second just past the hour-mark.

We dissect the key points from a memorable victory in the Saddlers debrief.

Quick response

Walsall needed a quick response after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley, and that’s exactly what they produced.

The Saddlers were poor in Lancashire and looked a shadow of the team that had defeated Notts County and Tranmere Rovers in the two games prior.

But they rediscovered that belief against the Railwaymen and produced an overall impressive team performance.

