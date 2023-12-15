Tranmere's Nigel Adkins on a mission to rescue struggling Rovers

The form guide suggests Walsall will face a very different team tomorrow afternoon to the one which sat second from bottom at the end of October.

They had collected just 10 points from the opening 16 games, and had the option to stick or twist with Adkins only in temporary charge.

Adkins was ultimately handed the reins on a full-time basis, and the Superwhites have not tasted defeat in the league since.

Tranmere are unbeaten in five games in League Two, and have racked up victories over Forest Green, Gillingham, and most recently, Newport County.

Walsall academy graduate Kieron Morris scored the leveller against the Exiles, before Connor Jennings’ 88th-minute strike completed the turnaround.

Morris made his Saddlers debut in 2013 and found the net 20 times in 170 appearances, before joining Tranmere permanently after a loan spell at Prenton Park.

The winger has scored five goals in 23 matches this term, while Jennings notched his sixth of the campaign to lead the scoring charts for tomorrow’s opponents.

Blackpool loanee Rob Apter has also hit the goal scoring trail of late with five goals in his last six across all competitions.

History favours Walsall in the head-to-head battle with the Saddlers collecting seven wins from their last 11 meetings against the Merseyside outfit.

However, Tranmere came away with four points from both of last season’s fixtures, and won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Bescot in September last year.

Tranmere still sit 21st and could very easily be sucked into the relegation mire. The challenge now for Walsall is to stop Adkins’ rescue mission in its tracks.