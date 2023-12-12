Walsall vs Alfreton - Match preview

The Saddlers returned to winning – and goalscoring – ways with a fine 2-1 League Two success at Notts County on Saturday and now have a chance to book a date with Championship outfit Southampton with their home replay against Alfreton Town tonight.

Irishman McEntee, 22, who recently extended his contract at Bescot, stepped up to the plate in Mat Sadler’s time of need at Meadow Lane with a timely double to show Walsall’s attackers how it is done. The Saddlers had been without a goal in four of their previous five contests.

While Walsall will have a handle on Alfreton’s strengths and weaknesses following last week’s round two stalemate in Derbyshire, the test posed by the non-league Reds is a different one offered up by Notts County last time out. But defender-turned-midfielder McEntee, in taking his season goal tally to five, was satisfied to help his side find their touch in front of goal.

“Yes definitely. I think the past few weeks we’ve just lost that bit of touch in and around the goal area,” said McEntee.

“I am just happy that we’ve found that again because we’ve been unlucky with a few different chances where it goes just wide, the goalkeeper saves it, or when we scored against Alfreton and it was disallowed.

“But we just need that spark, and we have a lot of talent in that group, and hopefully that can continue.”

The former Newcastle youngster added: “There is a good buzz after Saturday. We just need to use that as a platform. We needed to rest and recover over the weekend, and then come in ready for today.”

A trip to St Mary’s Stadium is at stake tonight. The Saints, managed by ex-Saddlers defender Russell Martin, are fourth in the Championship following Premier League relegation.

Walsall have not faced Southampton since the 2010/11 League One campaign, where both sides won their home league clashes. They have met twice before in the FA Cup, in 1935 and 1955.

Asked if facing off with the Saints is extra motivation, McEntee add: “There’s always motivation. It’s a game of football and it’s the FA Cup. It’s what kids dream of playing.

“We just need to go there and just work our socks off.”

Boss Sadler, meanwhile, has goalkeeper Owen Evans (calf) and striker Danny Johnson (shoulder) closing in on a return to fitness, though it remains to be seen if either shall be risked against the National League North visitors tonight. Ross Tierney is unlikely to feature after a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Walsall trio Ronan Maher, Rollin Menayesse and Douglas James- Taylor were all left out of the 18-man squad at Notts County and Sadler sees that as a nod to improving options.

It’s a sign that we’ve got a squad now,” he added.”A sign that we’re not relying on 16 or 17 players like we have done for large spells through the injuries that we’ve had.

“It’s good for me that we’ve got the options to put people in and out like we spoke about with Isaac (Hutchinson, an early sub for the injured Ross Tierney on Saturday). So, I look forward to utilising the squad.”