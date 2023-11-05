Walsall to face another non-league side in FA Cup

The Saddlers booked their place in the second round for the third straight season with a 4-1 victory over eighth tier Sheppey United at Holm Park on Friday night.

Alfreton defeated Worthing 2-0 to book their place in the second round for the first time since 2012.

This will be the first competitive meeting between both clubs and the tie will be played on the weekend of 2-3 December.