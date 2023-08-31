Mat Sadler salutes Tom Knowles’ Walsall desire

Knowles missed the Saddlers’ opening games of the season but returned against Grimsby last Saturday and the manager was delighted with his contribution before he was subbed with 15 minutes left.

“Tom tired in the second half but gave everything and made a couple of incredible blocks to get us out of situations,” said Sadler. “He’s given his heart and soul and will only get stronger, but the reason Tom is in the team is because he drives us up the pitch and he wasn’t quite able to do that because he’s on his way back from injury.