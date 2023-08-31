Notification Settings

Mat Sadler salutes Tom Knowles’ Walsall desire

By Russell Youll

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has saluted Tom Knowles’ “heart and soul” attitude as the attacking midfielder drives himself back towards full fitness after injury.

Tom Knowles
Tom Knowles

Knowles missed the Saddlers’ opening games of the season but returned against Grimsby last Saturday and the manager was delighted with his contribution before he was subbed with 15 minutes left.

“Tom tired in the second half but gave everything and made a couple of incredible blocks to get us out of situations,” said Sadler. “He’s given his heart and soul and will only get stronger, but the reason Tom is in the team is because he drives us up the pitch and he wasn’t quite able to do that because he’s on his way back from injury.

“It will be brilliant to get a week’s training in him now so that he gets where he wants to be. The kid gives absolutely everything. He has been desperate to get back in the team, unlike anything I’ve seen.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

