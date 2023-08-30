Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ryan Stirk: Sharpen up at both ends Walsall

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall goalscorer Ryan Stirk says hard work on the training ground will help Saddlers become more clinical in front of goal and more resolute in defence.

Ryan Stirk
Ryan Stirk

Stirk, who opened his account for Walsall to grab a point in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby at the weekend, is looking forward to another home clash this Saturday against Colchester United. And the 22-year-old says much hard work on the training ground this week will focus on improvement at both ends of the field: resilience at one end and ruthlessness at the other.

“We started very well against Grimsby and had a few chances where we could have been more clinical,” he said. “Then, after they scored with a great strike, we did well to get back into the game.

“Resilience is something we had spoken about all week and the need to stop conceding as many goals as we have been doing. We know we need to be better with that and also take our chances at the other end.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News