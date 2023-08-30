Ryan Stirk: Sharpen up at both ends Walsall

Stirk, who opened his account for Walsall to grab a point in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby at the weekend, is looking forward to another home clash this Saturday against Colchester United. And the 22-year-old says much hard work on the training ground this week will focus on improvement at both ends of the field: resilience at one end and ruthlessness at the other.
“We started very well against Grimsby and had a few chances where we could have been more clinical,” he said. “Then, after they scored with a great strike, we did well to get back into the game.
“Resilience is something we had spoken about all week and the need to stop conceding as many goals as we have been doing. We know we need to be better with that and also take our chances at the other end.”