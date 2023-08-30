Ryan Stirk: Sharpen up at both ends Walsall

Ryan Stirk

Stirk, who opened his account for Walsall to grab a point in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby at the weekend, is looking forward to another home clash this Saturday against Colchester United. And the 22-year-old says much hard work on the training ground this week will focus on improvement at both ends of the field: resilience at one end and ruthlessness at the other.

“We started very well against Grimsby and had a few chances where we could have been more clinical,” he said. “Then, after they scored with a great strike, we did well to get back into the game.