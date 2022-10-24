Bailey shines as Bees stung badly: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford - player ratings

Emiliano Martinez
The goalkeeper was quiet in the main, but made one smart stop in the first half to deny Mbeumo.
Steady 6
Matty Cash
Back in the starting XI and he offers a threat going forward, he saw one volley blocked in the first half that would have been a fantastic goal.
Solid 7
Ezri Konsa
Won important headers and limited the Bees to very little going forward, the defender did not really break into a sweat,
Assured 8
Tyrone Mings
Has been under pressure this season, but he was good on this occasion. He dealt with the dangerous Toney well.
Physical 7
Ashley Young
Played a vital part in the second goal, playing in Bailey. Did well on the left of a back four, putting in one or two important challenges.
Experienced 7
Douglas Luiz
Did not put a foot wrong all afternoon, immensely comfortable on the ball, his set pieces are very dangerous and he can put a tackle in too.
Quality 8
Leander Dendoncker
Broke up play well in the first half and generally did well. Was replaced by McGinn after 62 minutes.
Steady 7
Emiliano Buendia
He was the epitome of everything Villa did well on the day – snapped into challenges, got on the ball and looked to get his side on the attack.
Energetic 8
Ollie Watkins
The forward offered a threat in the first half, causing the Brentford defence problems. Deserved his goal.
Rewarded 7
Leon Bailey
Operating on the left of the front three, he scored the first, made the second and produced a fantastic ball to Watkins for the fourth. Great day for him.
Creative 9
Danny Ings
Smart finish for the first goal, and took the penalty well. It was good to see the former Southampton man on the scoresheet. Hopefully something for him to build on.
Poacher 7
Subs
John McGinn 6 (for Dendoncker, 62); Philippe Coutinho 5 (for Buendia, 70), Jacob Ramsey 6 (for Bailey, 70), Cameron Archer 6 (Watkins 70), Calum Chambers (for Cash, 80). Not used: Robin Olsen, Morgan Sanson, Marvelous Nakamba.