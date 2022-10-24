Bailey shines as Bees stung badly: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford - player ratings

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022.

Emiliano Martinez

The goalkeeper was quiet in the main, but made one smart stop in the first half to deny Mbeumo.

Steady 6

Matty Cash

Back in the starting XI and he offers a threat going forward, he saw one volley blocked in the first half that would have been a fantastic goal.

Solid 7

Ezri Konsa

Won important headers and limited the Bees to very little going forward, the defender did not really break into a sweat,

Assured 8

Tyrone Mings

Has been under pressure this season, but he was good on this occasion. He dealt with the dangerous Toney well.

Physical 7

Ashley Young

Played a vital part in the second goal, playing in Bailey. Did well on the left of a back four, putting in one or two important challenges.

Experienced 7

Douglas Luiz

Did not put a foot wrong all afternoon, immensely comfortable on the ball, his set pieces are very dangerous and he can put a tackle in too.

Quality 8

Leander Dendoncker

Broke up play well in the first half and generally did well. Was replaced by McGinn after 62 minutes.

Steady 7

Emiliano Buendia

He was the epitome of everything Villa did well on the day – snapped into challenges, got on the ball and looked to get his side on the attack.

Energetic 8

Ollie Watkins

The forward offered a threat in the first half, causing the Brentford defence problems. Deserved his goal.

Rewarded 7

Leon Bailey

Operating on the left of the front three, he scored the first, made the second and produced a fantastic ball to Watkins for the fourth. Great day for him.

Creative 9

Danny Ings

Smart finish for the first goal, and took the penalty well. It was good to see the former Southampton man on the scoresheet. Hopefully something for him to build on.

Poacher 7

Subs