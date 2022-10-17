Notification Settings

Michael Flynn frustrated by Walsall loss

By Jonny Drury

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has urged his players to stop letting teams off, insisting they are almost a good team but that isn’t enough.

Ref Adam Herczeg has a word with Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers had a lot of the ball and good spells of pressure at Mansfield, but two soft goals cost them not just a point but three.

Mansfield cut through Flynn’s men for the first and allowed the Stags attack too much space in the box - before Lucas Akins was easily able to put in a cross for Will Swan to head the winner home unmarked.

Flynn admitted he had a ‘right go’ at his players after the game, but not because of the performance levels - and insisted they are ‘almost’ a good team.

“It was a good performance, it was solid, we worked hard,” said Flynn. “It is biting us on the backside, we can’t keep letting teams off.

“We are almost a good team, but almost ain’t good enough.

“The fans clapped us off, they know it was better than Stockport and that is what they want.

“I just had a right go at them in there, not because I want to scream and shout, because I don’t like losing, I can’t stand it.

“It has got to hurt and I am not saying it doesn’t but let it hurt on the pitch, stop the cross, make sure there isn’t a free header because we don’t get any free headers.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

