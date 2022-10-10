Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Danny Johnson delight at Walsall double figures

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall ace Danny Johnson expressed delight at hitting double figures for the season – but believes he should have scored more.

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal
Danny Johnson celebrates his goal

The on-loan Mansfield striker netted his 10th of the campaign to help the Saddlers beat Wimbledon 3-1 on Saturday and record back-to-back wins in League Two.

Johnson said: “I am delighted but me being me, I’m a little disappointed with 10. There’s a few chances I could have scored in previous weeks which might have got us a few more points. Obviously I am delighted to get to 10. Long may it continue.”

The 29-year-old, who is unable to play when the Saddlers visit his parent club this weekend, is focused on beating his previous best tally for a season of 20, recorded during the 2020-21 campaign at Leyton Orient.

He said: “I made a joke with my dad this week to check where I am compared to the year at Orient. Absolutely, I have to beat that. I will be very disappointed with myself if I don’t.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News