Danny Johnson delight at Walsall double figures

The on-loan Mansfield striker netted his 10th of the campaign to help the Saddlers beat Wimbledon 3-1 on Saturday and record back-to-back wins in League Two.
Johnson said: “I am delighted but me being me, I’m a little disappointed with 10. There’s a few chances I could have scored in previous weeks which might have got us a few more points. Obviously I am delighted to get to 10. Long may it continue.”
The 29-year-old, who is unable to play when the Saddlers visit his parent club this weekend, is focused on beating his previous best tally for a season of 20, recorded during the 2020-21 campaign at Leyton Orient.
He said: “I made a joke with my dad this week to check where I am compared to the year at Orient. Absolutely, I have to beat that. I will be very disappointed with myself if I don’t.”