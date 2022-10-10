Danny Johnson delight at Walsall double figures

Danny Johnson celebrates his goal

The on-loan Mansfield striker netted his 10th of the campaign to help the Saddlers beat Wimbledon 3-1 on Saturday and record back-to-back wins in League Two.

Johnson said: “I am delighted but me being me, I’m a little disappointed with 10. There’s a few chances I could have scored in previous weeks which might have got us a few more points. Obviously I am delighted to get to 10. Long may it continue.”

The 29-year-old, who is unable to play when the Saddlers visit his parent club this weekend, is focused on beating his previous best tally for a season of 20, recorded during the 2020-21 campaign at Leyton Orient.