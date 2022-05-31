Walsall season ticket delight for Leigh Pomlett

Despite a cost of living crisis and the Saddlers underperforming last year, more fans have opted to purchase a season ticket for the 22022/23 campaign.
“Miraculously, our season tickets are up,” Pomlett said. “When we launched, I thought ‘this could be tough’. The world’s in a tough place, economies are struggling, and yet, we sold more than last season and the season pre-Covid.
“That was with a five per cent price increase as well.
“The Walsall fans rallied around and supported us.
“When I saw the results coming through, having had daily reports, the surge towards the end was remarkable. I was really pleased. We’ve still got scope to have a lot more season tickets but considering where we’re at – the underwhelming season we had and the state of the world – I’m really pleased.”