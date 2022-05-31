Walsall season ticket delight for Leigh Pomlett

Walsall fans

Despite a cost of living crisis and the Saddlers underperforming last year, more fans have opted to purchase a season ticket for the 22022/23 campaign.

“Miraculously, our season tickets are up,” Pomlett said. “When we launched, I thought ‘this could be tough’. The world’s in a tough place, economies are struggling, and yet, we sold more than last season and the season pre-Covid.

“That was with a five per cent price increase as well.

“The Walsall fans rallied around and supported us.