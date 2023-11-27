Stafford Rangers appoint Dave Cook as new manager

Cook spent five years at Nantwich Town where he achieved two play-off finishes, and helped guide them into the FA Cup first round twice.

He also helped them lift the Cheshire Senior Cup on two occasions.

The 64-year-old replaces Matt Hill, who was relieved of his duties on November 16 after two years at the helm.

Dale Belford will resume his role as assistant manager at Marston Road alongside goalkeeper coach Karl Lenaghan, coach Jimmy O'Neil and physio Stacey Barley.

John Psaras will be leaving the club after several seasons as part of the backroom staff.

A club statement read: "John has been a mainstay of the backroom staff for several seasons, but feels the time is right for him to focus on his business interests and a pending Achilles operation.

"The club cannot thank John enough and he will always be welcome at Marston Road."

Rangers sit second from bottom in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - level on points with bottom place Atherton Collieries.

They last tasted victory in the league back in August, and have lost 10 of their last 12 league games (two draws).