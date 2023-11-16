Stafford Rangers sack Matt Hill after 11 game winless run

Rangers sit 22nd and bottom of the standings with eight points from 15 games so far this season. The basement boys suffered a 5-0 defeat to Worksop Town on Tuesday, conceding four second-half goals, and sit five points adrift of safety.

They kept just two clean sheets in all competitions so far this season and are yet to put back-to-back wins together.

The club said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm the club has parted company with first team manager Matt Hill by mutual consent.

“Matt took over the reins at a very difficult time for the club and brought stability on the football side securing an eighth-place finish in his first season. A mid-table finish followed in the second season and we had all hoped to progress this year. Sadly, for whatever reason, results have been below expectation and leave the club in a precarious position.

“We would like to thank Matt for his total commitment to the club and endless hours he has devoted to bring success on the pitch.”

Rangers, whose last league win came on August 22 against Basford United, welcome Brackley Town in the FA Trophy second round tomorrow.

Former Wolves defender Hill took charge of Stafford in 2021 following a short spell as player-manager. Hill led Stafford to an eighth-placed finish in the 2021/22 season before ending his first full season in charge 12th in the table.

This season has seen a Stafford squad riddled with injuries – club-captain Alex-Ray Harvey and defender Jimmy O’Neill both require surgery and are ruled out for the remainder of the season.