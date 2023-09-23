Macclesfield 2 Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

Substitutes Tom Peers and Alex Curran inflicted the second-half blows despite a valiant effort from Matt Hill’s side at the leasing.com stadium.

The Rangers fell into the drop-zone with the 2-0 loss - failing to find a single shot on target in the game - and the tally for second-half goals conceded this season extends to 14.

It took until the tenth minute for the first opportunity of the game which fell to the away side with a free-kick which was easily seen away by Macclesfield.

Luke Duffy caused chaos in ample amounts on the left wing for the home side and turned full-back Sam Bird three times before seeing his effort held by Joel Torrance minutes later.

Another Rangers free-kick saw Tyreece Onyeka and Aaron Braithwaite’s efforts blocked at close-range before Torrance held Alex Curran’s header at the other end in the 18th-minute.

Silkmen defender Sam Heathcote burst forward looking to cause problems and saw his shot held by Torrance as it sailed towards goal before the Rangers’ keeper was forced into a fine double save in the 23rd-minute. Torrance was able to parry away Alex Curran’s initial effort but only into John Rooney’s path, however the brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney was unable to massively test Torrance and saw his shot saved.

Matt Hill’s side were able to keep Macclesfield at bay for the first-half and enter the break with nothing between them much to the delight of the Rangers faithful and away support.

In the second 45, Curran caused problems for the Rangers looking to force and opener and squandered an excellent opportunity for the home side. The forward hesitated to get his shot off and was stopped in the box by Stafford last-ditch defending.

Growing into the game, Hill’s side looked to get one for themselves with Kaiman Anderson looking promising on the right-side. He, Willis and Blissett saw efforts blocked as Macclesfield resumed their second-half control.

Captain Laurent Mendy played a sumptuous pass forward for Neil Kengi but the Silkmen winger was unable to find the target with his effort before the home side grabbed the lead in the 63rd-minute. Substitute Peers was positioned perfectly in the box to turn home for Macclesfield after Luke Duffy’s initial effort struck the post.

Joe Willis fired high and wide for the Rangers before Kengi went wide again.

It should’ve been two for Macclesfield and Peers when Curran found the substitute in the box, but Joel Torrance pulled out a top-draw save to deny the home side from claiming their second.