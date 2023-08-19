Stafford Rangers 3 FC United of Manchester 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Rangers hung on for their first win of the season despite an impressive late rally from the visitors.

Boro claimed their first goal of the season even if the 15th-minute finish appeared to come from a home player on the line following a Stafford corner.

Niah Payne doubled Boro’s lead ten minutes later, converting an inviting centre from Joe Willis.

Rangers’ Sam Bird was deemed to have used a hand to block a Jay Fitzmartin cross in the 36th minute and Luke Griffiths buried the resulting penalty.

Stockport loanee Bird made amends in the 58th minute with a long throw which Jake Moult flicked on for Nathan Blissett to climb to head home a third for Stafford.

Manchester sub Keane Barugh reduced the deficit after a quick breakaway in the 68th minute.

