Stalybridge Celtic 0 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

By Jonny DruryStafford RangersPublished: Comments

A GOAL in each half gave Stafford Rangers back-to-back league wins as they won 2-0 away at Stalybridge Celtic.

Rangers got off to the perfect start taking the lead in the opening seven minutes when Joe Kenton found space inside a crowded box to slot home.

The hosts responded with Godwin Abadaki firing his first effort wide and then sending another effort just over the bar.

Stalybridge came closer to equalising early in the second half when Harry Benns cut in from the left before firing his effort just wide.

Rangers were looking for a repeat of last week’s home win against Lancaster City and striker Kaiman Anderson looked to double their advantage but sent his effort wide.

On the 62nd minute mark Rangers did have their second goal after Anderson was fouled inside the box allowing Tom Tonks to dispatch the spot kick.

The Boro could have furthered their advantage but were met by goalkeeper Greg Hall while Tonks also fired wide as they ran out 2-0 winners.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

