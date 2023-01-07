Stafford Rangers 3 Gainsborough Trinity 4 - Report

The Rangers failed to see out a three goal second half lead with Gainsbrough Trinity scoring four goals in quick succession to claim the win and snatch the three points.

Tom Tonks gave Stafford the lead into half time from the penalty spot after Joe Willis was fouled in the box darting towards the goal. Tonks slotted the penalty away well to the right sending Matt Yates the wrong way in goal.

In the second half the Rangers started well doubling their lead through Luis Morrison in the 52nd minute heading in from close range after a Tonks throw in was flicked on by Kaiman Anderson and Jimmy O’Neill.

Anderson then grabbed one of his own and Stafford’s third sending them towards three points, turning the ball in at the near post from a Callum Saunders cross.

Disaster then struck with Gainsborough scoring their first through George Hornshaw with his shot into the left bottom corner after Neil Bishop was sent off from the sidelines for the away side.

One brought two for the Trinity in the 73rd minute as Hayden Cann made it 3-2. The defender fired home at the close-range from the back post after a fantastic cross from Fraser Preston deep on the left side.

Liam Waldock then showed unbelievable composure to level the game at 3-3 as he controlled Jay Glover’s through ball well in the box before finishing fantastically into the bottom right corner.

The comeback was complete for the away side in the 83rd minute providing misery at Marston Road.

Top scorer Clayton Donaldson headed in at the near post from George Hornshaw’s cross from the right side sending the away fans into a frenzy.