Rushall 4 Spennymoor 3 - Report

The Pics snatched all three points in a seven-goal humdinger at Dales Lane.

Rushall came out of the blocks quick and opened the scoring inside five minutes.

Danny Waldron tapped the ball home after Sam Mclintock’s shot deflected to Alex Moore who found Waldron open.

He then doubled his tally from the spot after he was fouled trying to control a loose ball in the area.

Spennymoor managed to pull one back before the break as Callum Ross found the top corner with a brilliant strike from the edge of the area.

With the momentum firmly with the visitors, they levelled proceedings just after the break as Lauren Mbeka turned home a loose ball.

McLintock managed to get Rushall back in front soon after he brought down Moore’s ball with his chest and cooly found the bottom corner.

The Pics doubled their advantage with minutes left on the clock as Mitch Clarke headed home from a corner, rising above the rest.

The Moors pulled one back in the dying embers of the match though Sam Fielding’s stunning volley into the far corner.

Spennymoor were left rueing missed chances as they came close to taking the lead with the scores level only being denied by Jake Weaver in net.

It was a superb victory for Rushall however as they picked up consecutive victories for the second time this season.