Rushall Olympic 3-2 Carlton Town - Report

Rushall win

Danny Waldron fired the hosts ahead, getting on the end of a pin-point through ball from Alex Fletcher before striking the ball powerfully into the far corner.

Carlton Town did however hit back after the break after multiple scares, they hit Rushall on the counter with an overload and David Agebola found the back of the net with a looping cross.

Rushall did rescue their lead not long after, Jourdain Masidi’s drilled cross fell nicely into the path of Sam Mantom to slot the ball home.

Waldron then doubled his tally for the afternoon and his side’s lead; Ronan Maher managed to squeeze a pass through to Waldron who cut back onto his weaker foot and fired into the top corner.

Carlton did cause a scare late on with the ball being forced past Jake Weaver after a scramble in the area.

The Pics had the ball in the net three times in the opening half but Sam Whittall and Andre Carvalho-Landell saw their goals chalked off.

The visitors started the second period strongly and gained further momentum after their goal, Alex Hardwick striking the outside of the post.