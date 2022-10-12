Rushall Olympic put nine-man Ilkeston to sword

The Pics, who are pushing to break into the play-off places in the Southern League Central Premier Division, took the lead with just over a quarter of an hour on the clock when Will Shorrock headed home from a Reece Mitchell cross.
Sam Mantom almost doubled the Pics’ advantage minutes later. Ilkeston’s task was made harder after 43 minutes when Marshall Willock was sent for an early bath for a second yellow card.
Shorrock put Rushall two ahead midway through the second half, curling an effort into the top corner. Ilkeston were then reduced to 10 men when Dempsey Arlott-John was shown a straight red for a shocking challenge on Mitchell.
League rivals Hednesford Town suffered late heartbreak when a last-minute own goal cost them a share of the points at Basford United. A deflection off defender Keith Lowe handed Basford the victory in the 90th minute.
In the Northern Premier Midlands division, Halesowen went down by a solitary goal at Boldmere St Michaels. The Mikes’ Andre Brown scored the goal after 29 minutes.
In the same division, Chasetown were also defeated at home to Stamford AFC. Jon Challinor and Michel Frew scored for Stamford before a consolation for Ben Lund for the Scholars.