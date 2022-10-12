Rushall Olympic put nine-man Ilkeston to sword

Goals: Ex-Saddler Will Shorrock

The Pics, who are pushing to break into the play-off places in the Southern League Central Premier Division, took the lead with just over a quarter of an hour on the clock when Will Shorrock headed home from a Reece Mitchell cross.

Sam Mantom almost doubled the Pics’ advantage minutes later. Ilkeston’s task was made harder after 43 minutes when Marshall Willock was sent for an early bath for a second yellow card.

Shorrock put Rushall two ahead midway through the second half, curling an effort into the top corner. Ilkeston were then reduced to 10 men when Dempsey Arlott-John was shown a straight red for a shocking challenge on Mitchell.

League rivals Hednesford Town suffered late heartbreak when a last-minute own goal cost them a share of the points at Basford United. A deflection off defender Keith Lowe handed Basford the victory in the 90th minute.

In the Northern Premier Midlands division, Halesowen went down by a solitary goal at Boldmere St Michaels. The Mikes’ Andre Brown scored the goal after 29 minutes.