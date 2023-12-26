Boreham Wood 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

Kidderminster Harriers were looking to bounce back after the home defeat by Southend United on Saturday when they visited mid-table Boreham Wood.

Saturday’s defeat coupled with AFC Fylde gaining a point left Russ Penn’s side rooted at the foot of the National League table, following a run that had seen the Harriers secure just one victory in their last ten games.

There was concern over Harriers striker Ashley Hemmings who limped out of Saturday’s encounter following a collision with an opponent and with such a short recovery time between games over the festive period Penn made changes to the starting eleven. Reiss McNally, Ryan McLean and Hemmings dropped to the bench, Alex Penny, Caleb Richards and Amari Morgan-Smith started.

The first half was keenly contested, Harriers doing well to stay in it after a slow start when Erico Sousa drilled an effort over the visitor’s cross bar with 6 minutes played, Charlie Clayden then curled an 18 yard right footed effort narrowly wide of Christian Dibble’s left hand post on the quarter hour mark.

Harriers had to wait until the 28th minute for their first real opportunity but Gold Omotayo wanted to much time and could not get his shot away.

Omotayo linked well on the stroke of half time to set up the impressive Jack Lambert, but the Harriers midfielder snatched at his effort causing the ball to curl away from the right hand post with Nathan Ashmore, the home keeper, a spectator.

Boreham Wood started the stronger after the interval and drew first blood as Billy Sass-Davies converted Erico Sousa’s right wing corner to give the home side a deserved lead.

Harriers stayed in the game, the double change of Ashley Hemmings and Ryan McLean added a new dimension to the visitors attack with Jack Lambert forcing a save from Ashmore with eleven minutes remaining.

Time seemed to be running out on Harriers as Krystian Pearce strode forward from the halfway line in time added on, he eluded some weak challenges before Matt Robinson halted him illegally and Ashley Hemmings stepped up to calmly place the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal from the spot to give Harriers a point.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Coxe, Ilesanmi, Whelan (Clarke 90+2), Sagaf (Balanta 72), Ndlovu, Marsh, Sousa, Sass-Davies, Clayden, Robinson. Subs Not Used: Abayomi.

Harriers: Dibble, Penny, Pearce, Preston (Hemmings 60), Richards, Robinson, Byrne, Hobson, Morgan-Smith, Omotayo (McLean 60), Lambert (Brown 90+2). Subs Not Used: McNally, Lissimor