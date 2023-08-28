Kidderminster Harriers 0 Maidenhead United 0 - Report

Kiddy draw

It was their third successive home National League draw this term after their opening two games at Aggborough ended goalless against Woking and Bromley.

The frustrating stalemate leaves boss Russ Penn’s goal-starved side without a win in their last four outings, including a miserable 3-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Kidderminster, who made five changes from the side which faced the Fleet, had an early shot by Kieran Phillips blocked in front of goal before visitors started to knock the ball around well without creating any clear-cut chances.

Harriers’ opportunities in attack were also limited with neither goalkeeper being severely tested during an evenly balanced first half which drew to a close with Jack Lambert having a teasing cross well cut out by Craig Ross while under pressure from Phillips.

Maidenhead making an encouraging start to the second period by forcing successive corners, but they came to nothing.

Soon after Harriers also gained a corner, but Joe Leesley’s kick was headed wide by skipper and man-of-the-match Krystian Pearce.

Minutes later a Caleb Richards effort was just off target before he tried his luck with a low drive which was saved by Ross, who then kept out a shot from Lambert.

But despite their battling efforts Harriers again failed to find their Aggborough goalscoring touch in front of a 2,455 crowd.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Pearce, Knight-Percival, McNally, Richards; Leesley, Lissimore (Brown, 75), Lambert; Phillips (Hemmings, 64), Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: McDonagh, Maguire, Hall.

Maidenhead: Ross, Asare, Lokko, Parsons (Omilabu 77), Ferdinand, Mitchell-Lawson, Ketch (Adams, 71), Petit, Smith (Massey, 85), Clerima, Kinsella. Subs not used: Beckwith.

Referee: Paul Marsden.