Gloucester City 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

Both sides were forced to make changes due to suspension for this local derby, the home side replaced Jack Jones with Victor Nirennold and Kristian Pearce came in for Nat Knight-Percival as Russ Penn looked to his Harriers side to reverse a seven game winless streak.

The early exchanges saw both sides carelessly giving the ball away but Harriers struck the game’s opening goal with the first chance of the afternoon.

Harriers delivered an 8th minute corner which found its way back to Ashley Hemmings, he returned it into the packed Gloucester box with the ball coming back off the crossbar and Harriers captain Shane Byrne forced home the rebound.

Harriers continued to press forward, Kai Lissimore seeing his effort saved by former Harriers keeper Brandon Hall and Zak Brown trying his luck from outside the home box.

Gloucester, unbeaten at home since the turn of the year and with just one defeat in their last seven games, struggled to gather any momentum as Harriers controlled the pace and direction of the game.

Harriers should have extended their lead on 28 minutes, a deep cross from the left found Joe Foulkes arriving at the far post but the full-back’s header crashed against the top of the crossbar.

Harriers keeper Christian Dibble rescued his side and preserved the lead with a block outside the box to deny Kieran Phillips just five minutes before the interval.

Harriers finished the half still dominant as Caleb Richards saw his goalbound effort deflected for a corner off Owen Evans.

Harriers had penalty appeals waved away by the referee when substitute Keziah Martin appeared to be upended just five minutes after the restart.

Phillips sent a header over the Harriers bar on 59 minutes as Gloucester turned defence into attack after breaking up a promising Harriers move.

The second half was a scrappy affair after this, a fracas in the Harriers box late on saw Ben Morgan booked for a late challenge on Reiss McNally which sparked an 18 man altercation.

Deep into stoppage time Tope Obadeyi rescued a point for the home side driving home a left wing cross from Junior Tiensia to leave Harriers deflated with just one win in their last ten games.

Gloucester City: Hall, Nirennold, Leadbitter, Morgan, Tiensia, Nugent (Obadeyi 30), McHale, Evans (O’Sullivan 46), Phillips, Dada-Anite (Hooper 74), Berkeley-Agyepong. Subs Not Used: Armstrong, Gyasi.