Kidderminster fight back to claim late derby victory

Harriers fell behind to a first-half goal as Brendan Daniels converted from the penalty spot after a foul in the area.

Telford had chances to extend their lead before half-time but were unable to grab a vital second goal.

Harriers’ Ashley Hemmings fired against the post at the start of the second half before the visitors’ pressure paid off after 84 minutes when Zak Brown levelled with a sweet low strike.

And Harriers snatched all three points three minutes later when Ethen Freemantle headed home from a corner.

Elsewhere, Stourbridge beat Hednesford Town 3-1 in a derby clash in the Southern Premier League central division. The Pitmen had taken an early lead through Obinna Anaebonam before Jason Cowley levelled for the home side.

Second-half goals from Reece Styche and a Hednesford own goal sealed the points for the Glassboys, who move up to ninth in the table. Hednesford remain bottom.

Rushall also staged a superb derby fightback, coming from two goals down to draw against league leaders Tamworth. Goals from Sam Whittall and Richard Batchelor salvaged a point for the Pics.

Chasetown claimed three points on the road at Hinckley in the Northern Premier League Midlands division.

The all-important goal came from Jack Langston, who headed home midway through the first half.

The Scholars had chances to make the game safe in the second half but hung on for the points.