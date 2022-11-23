Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster fight back to claim late derby victory

By Russell YoullKidderminster HarriersPublished: Comments

Kidderminster Harriers fought back from a goal down to take all three points with two late strikes in their derby clash with AFC Telford United.

Harriers fell behind to a first-half goal as Brendan Daniels converted from the penalty spot after a foul in the area.

Telford had chances to extend their lead before half-time but were unable to grab a vital second goal.

Harriers’ Ashley Hemmings fired against the post at the start of the second half before the visitors’ pressure paid off after 84 minutes when Zak Brown levelled with a sweet low strike.

And Harriers snatched all three points three minutes later when Ethen Freemantle headed home from a corner.

Elsewhere, Stourbridge beat Hednesford Town 3-1 in a derby clash in the Southern Premier League central division. The Pitmen had taken an early lead through Obinna Anaebonam before Jason Cowley levelled for the home side.

Second-half goals from Reece Styche and a Hednesford own goal sealed the points for the Glassboys, who move up to ninth in the table. Hednesford remain bottom.

Rushall also staged a superb derby fightback, coming from two goals down to draw against league leaders Tamworth. Goals from Sam Whittall and Richard Batchelor salvaged a point for the Pics.

Chasetown claimed three points on the road at Hinckley in the Northern Premier League Midlands division.

The all-important goal came from Jack Langston, who headed home midway through the first half.

The Scholars had chances to make the game safe in the second half but hung on for the points.

Halesowen’s Birmingham Senior Cup clash at Atherstone Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News