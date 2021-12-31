Kidderminster Harriers hoping for a return to winning ways

Ashley Hemmings scores

After an impressive run of results throughout November and early December, Russ Penn’s side have stuttered with a league draw and an FA Trophy defeat in their last two fixtures.

Having last played on December 18, Harriers now return to action in search of a resurgent win to keep the pressure on the teams above them.

They make the short trip to Hereford on Sunday sitting fifth in the division and nine points off leaders Brackley Town – but with two games in hand.

Harriers also have three games in hand on third and fourth-placed sides Chorley and Fylde, who play each other today.

That means a Harriers win could close the gap with their competitors as they chase the leading pack.

In the Southern League Premier Central, Rushall Olympic can improve their chances of promotion success when they face second-placed Coalville Town on Saturday.

With back-to-back 2-2 draws in their last two games, The Pics could pick up a vital win as they look to track down league leaders Banbury Town.

Rushall currently sit fourth in the division but could reduce their gap to Coalville to five points with a win.

Hednesford are also in need of a win after failing to do so in their last three games.

They travel to face Tamworth in a mid-table clash, while 11th-placed Stourbridge will look to build from a win last time out when they welcome the test of Redditch United.

In the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers will need to recover from late heartbreak in their last clash when they face high-flying Buxton. On Monday, Rangers let a 2-0 lead slip with just seven minutes of normal time remaining when they drew 2-2 with Nantwich Town.

And the challenges do not let up as on Saturday they face second-placed Buxton, who have a 14-point buffer on 11th-placed Rangers.

In the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, Halesowen Town are at home to Sporting Khalsa.

Sitting only three points off the top of the table and with a game in hand, The Yeltz are in a strong position to challenge for promotion.

But on Saturday they will need to overcome a Khalsa side who are coming off a comeback win earlier this week. Although they sit ninth in the league, they have won their last three games in a row.