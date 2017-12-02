Kidderminster Harriers 3 Gainsborough Trinity 0 - Report

Fraser Horsfall and Declan Weeks also hit the target as John Eustace’s side stretched their unbeaten home league and cup run to 11 matches.

Their deserved victory, which nudged them into the play-off places, means Harriers have not lost at Aggborough since the opening day of the season when they went down 1-0 against Chorley.

Kidderminster made one change from the side which won 2-0 in a home Buildbase FA Trophy third qualifying round replay against Boston United earlier in the week.

James Pearson returned to the right back berth following sickness to replace Tyrone Williams, who was named among the substitutes.

Both sides took time to settle and it was not until the 18th minute that Harriers had a decent sight at goal, but James McQuilkin saw his shot deflected away from the target from just inside the area.

A few minutes later Elton Ngwatala tried his luck from well outside the box, but his effort sailed well over the bar.

With Harriers gradually starting to look more effective moving forward, they went close when a well flighted cross by McQuilkin found James O’Connor whose far post header was blocked on the line by goalkeeper Henrich Ravas.

A couple of minutes later Kidderminster were unlucky not to nose ahead when a shot from Ngwatala rebounded off the foot of a post.

Then, just before the interval, Ironside had a goalbound header scrambled away and Andre Brown steered a shot wide from a good position.

Harriers took two minutes into the second half to go into the lead when a long kick out of defence reached Ironside who got the ball under control before going wide and firing an angled shot past Ravas. It was his 12th goal of the season.

A couple of minutes later Sam Austin pulled the trigger on a 20 yard shot which clipped the top of the bar and then Weeks had a long range pile-driver well punched away by Ravas.

Harriers made it 2-0 on 61 minutes when an Ironside header led to Horsfall poking the ball in from close range despite Ravas’ bid to claw the ball back from going over the line.

It was 3-0 on 82 minutes when man-of-the-match Weeks struck following a neat move which he started and cooly finished. It was his first goal for the club.

Teams

Kidderminster: Hall; Pearson, O’Connor, Horsfall, Austin; Croasdale (Klukowski, 71; Taylor 76), McQuilkin; Weeks, Brown (Sonupe, 57), Ngwatala; Ironside. Subs not used: Truslove, Williams.

Gainsborough: Ravas; Davie, Miller (Bateson, 69), Stainfield, Jacklin, Hare (Lacey, 46); Richards, Clarke (Simmons 69), King; Jarman, Worsfold. Subs not used: Taylor, Wells.

Referee: Aaron Jackson (Liverpool).

Attendance: 1,381 (21 away fans).