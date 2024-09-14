Alvechurch 1 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

With most other clubs on FA Cup duty, the Yeltz missed an opportunity to go top of the table and it was Alvechurch instead who took advantage to go top of the table with their third straight win.

Chances were at a premium in the first period with the Yeltz looking comfortable in defence. Krystian Pearce headed over the bar for Alvechurch in the 5th minute and Dan Sweeney fired wide after 18 minutes. For Halesowen, Kieren Donelly’s 29th minute looping header was collected by goalkeeper Ronnie Hollingshead and Donnelly then headed Reece Mitchell’s cross into the side-netting after 34 minutes. Just before the interval Donnelly headed into the goalkeeper’s hands from McKauley Manning’s free-kick.

The game remained tight in the second half as Sweeney’s effort went into the hands of veteran stand-in Halesowen goalkeeper Lewis Solly and Halesowen’s Josh Smile shot into the arms of Hollingshead early in the half. Halesowen survived a 69th minute goalmouth scramble when Archie Crowther’s effort hit the post from Pearce’s assist and the ball somehow stayed out with defender Reece Mitchell clearing. Solly then saved from Crowther in more late Alvechurch pressure.

Alvechurch snatched their 84th minute winner when SHAW whipped a brilliant curling shot into the top corner from over 25 yards out to finally beat Solly. In injury time, Halesowen substitute Finley Holmes struck narrowly wide in search of an equaliser.

Alvechurch: Ronnie Hollingshead; Krystian Pearce, David Solademi, Joe Willis, Dan Sweeney (Tyrone Barnett 88), Dylan Allen-Hadley, Ammar Dyer, Callum Sullivan, Kieran Wakefield (Sam Perry 28), Archie Crowther, Omari Sterling-James (Dan Shaw 75). Subs Not Used: Kamil Dudek, Daniele Reka

Halesowen Town: Lewis Solly; Jak Hickman, Reece Mitchell, Nat Kelly, Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Josh Smile (Finley Holmes 87), Todd Parker, Kieren Donnelly, Ryan Boothe (Enock Lusiama 65), McKauley Manning (Conor Tee 78). Subs Not Used: Ben Cassidy, Dan Platt.