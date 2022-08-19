Halesowen looking to continue fine start to season in FA Cup

Halesowen boss Paul Smith

Paul Smith’s Northern Premier League Midlands Division side will travel to face the Midland League Premier Division club tomorrow in fine form.

Halesowen have won their opening two league games, first beating Harborough Town 3-1, before a 2-0 win over Bedworth United on Tuesday night.

Now, the Yeltz will look to take their league form into into the Cup, for the FA Cup preliminary round tie.

League rivals Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa are also enjoying Cup exploits this weekend.

Chasetown had an opening day draw before beating Sutton Coldfield Town 3-1 on Tuesday and they now face a cup game away at Coleshill Town.

Khalsa have had a difficult start with just one point from two games, but can make amends when they host Boldmere St Michaels – the same team they drew 1-1 with in the league on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile in the Southern Premier Central, Rushall Olympic, Hednesford and Stourbridge are all in league action tomorrow.

After a 3-1 loss to Tamworth on Tuesday, Rushall are currently rooted at the bottom of the table with one point from three games. They now host Bromsgrove Sporting, who have won two of their opening three.

Stourbridge also only have two points and face Needham Market, while Hednesford are away at Stratford Town.

In the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers are currently flying high after two games.

A 4-2 win over Bamber Bridge was followed up by a 2-1 victory away at Atherton Collieries on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Adam Livingstone and Jack Baxter.

Tomorrow, they travel to Gainsborough Trinity to face a side who sit third in the table with four points from two games.

Meanwhile, in National League North action, Kidderminster Harriers are away at Bradford Park Avenue.