Corby Town 2 Sporting Khalsa 2 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Promotion chasing Sporting Khalsa twice came from behind at Corby Town to preserve their unbeaten away record.

Following a strong start Danny Gordon fired the Steelmen ahead on 24 minutes after his first effort was saved by Khalsa keeper Sam Arnold.

Shortly after the restart Miracle Okafor did well to beat the offside trap and slot into the bottom corner to bring things level.

Corby would only be pegged back for five minutes until Curtis Burrows restored their lead from the penalty spot.

Tsaguim Florian should then have wrapped up the points for Corby but fired narrowly wide before Matt Fulloway rifled the ball home from close range to bring Khalsa level again after Reuben Rabstian had tipped Sean Williams’ initial effort onto the post.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

