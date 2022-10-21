Stafford Rangers looking for home comforts at Marston Road

Stafford Rangers manager Matt Hill

Boro host Guiseley in the Northern Premier League on the back of a 1-1 draw with Ashton United on Tuesday, which saw a 95th-minute equaliser for the Robins.

The Rangers, who topped the table a few weeks ago, find themselves eighth in the extremely tight Northern Premier table ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Boss Matt Hill said: “It’s been a long time since we’ve played a home game hasn’t it? “It’s more positive when you’ve got the fans behind you and pushing you.”

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers welcome Southport tomorrow. Seventh-placed Harriers were beaten 2-0 by AFC Fylde in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay on Tuesday, ending their hopes of reaching the first round for the second year running.

In the Southern Central Premier, bottom-of-the-table Hednesford Town host Royston this weekend.

The Pitmen lost 1-0 to league leaders Tamworth on Tuesday, leaving them five points from safety of the drop zone. Sixth-placed Rushall Olympic travel to high-flying in second Nuneaton Borough, vying to continue their impressive away form in the league so far this season.

The Pics find themselves three points off the play-off places in which they finished last year.

And Stourbridge visit third-placed Leiston. The Glassboys, who sit 15th, will look to claim their second away win and third victory in a row in the league tomorrow.

In Northern One Midlands, table-toppers Halesowen Town welcome Hinckley LRFC to The Grove.

Martin Sockett and Craig Nicholls will take charge of the Yeltz for the first time since being announced as joint managers.

Sixth-placed Sporting Khalsa travel to bottom-of-the-table Yaxley after a 5-1 win over Harborough Town on Tuesday.

Miracle Okafor got two of the goals, with Andrew Parsons, Toumani Sidibe and James McGrady also on the scoresheet for Sporting.

Finally, 15th-placed Chasetown host Coleshill Town on the back of a 1-0 loss to Gresley Rovers on Tuesday.