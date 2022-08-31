Unbeaten Walsall Wood reach top of the league table

Wood are top of the table after Monday’s round of Bank Holiday fixtures, having won three and drawn one so far this term.

Harry Harris saw his side take the lead shortly into the second half against Worcester.

Carter Lycett and Jai Verma came up with some fine link-up play before Adam McGurk found the net.

Verma would go on to make sure of the three points deep into stoppage time at the Titan Recruitment Stadium.

“At the start of the weekend, we sat in our office and said we wanted six points,” said Harris, having also beaten Tividale 3-0 on Saturday.

“We back our lads to go and beat the so-called favourites for the league.

“To get the six points, I’m buzzing. The lads were brilliant. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Level on points with Wood are AFC Wulfrunians, having picked up a solid victory on the road.

Brad Bishop was the star of the show as he grabbed a first-half hat-trick in a 3-1 success at Stone Old Alleynians.

He completed his treble with just 24 minutes on the clock.

Darlaston Town also remain unbeaten, having drawn 1-1 with Racing Club Warwick – Dominic Dell the scorer for Dean Gill’s men.

Towards the bottom of the league table, Wolverhampton Casuals are 18th having lost 2-1 to Stourport Swifts.

Lye Town got off the mark for the campaign as they won 2-0 at Uttoxeter Town.

Bewdley Town beat Studley 2-1, while Lichfield City host Tividale tonight.

In Midland One, Cradley Town’s difficult start to 2022/23 continued as they were beaten 1-0 at Hinckley AFC.

Cradley are winless after eight games – two of those draws.

Also yet to register a win are Heath Hayes, who were downed 2-1 by Wolves Sporting.

Wednesfield had their shooting boots on as they beat Shawbury United 5-2.

Jack Dew was at the double while Yussif Adnan, Kevin Nickle and Jimmy Yates were also on the scoresheet.

OJM Black County and Bilston Town were involved in draws. OJM drew 0-0 at Haughmond while Bilston played out a 1-1 stalemate with Ashby Ivanhoe. Dudley Town are among the early pace-setters having won 3-1 at Ingles.

Smethwick Rangers host Nuneaton Griff tomorrow.