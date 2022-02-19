Bedworth United 1 Sporting Khalsa 3 - Report

Ian Rowe’s side trailed at the break to a Harry Wakefield goal scored from close range after just eight minutes.

But the visitors turned the match on its head with three goals in 17 minutes.

Luke Yates levelled in the 69th minute with a shot that crept past keeper Sam Lomax.

Substitute Miracle Okofor created the second goal, latching onto a ball down the right flank before squaring for Liam Armstrong to convert.

Okofor added the third in the 86th minute when Lomax parried a Sean Williams shot and the substitute was on hand to finish.