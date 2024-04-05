Aston Villa hit with fresh injury blow

The 22-year-old has been limited to just 16 Premier League appearances this term due to a series of foot problems and won’t feature again due to a toe injury.

Villa’s medical staff will now decide the best course of action for Ramsey, who broke a metatarsal in his foot while playing for England under-21s at last summer’s European Championships.

It forced him to miss the start of the league season and he then suffered a re-occurence of the injury in September.

He sustained the most recent issue during last month’s 3-2 win at Luton and though he had recently returned to training, a scan confirmed there was still a problem.

"Jacob Ramsey is again with some problems in his toe," explained Villa boss Unai Emery, speaking ahead of Saturday's home match with Brentford. "He is not going to be available for the rest of the season."

Despite being plagued by injuries for the whole season, Villa host the Bees sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez, who missed Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City through injury and illness respectively, will be both be part of Villa’s squad on Saturday, though Emery will make a late decision on their involvement.