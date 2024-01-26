Unai Emery hails star man as Aston Villa force FA Cup replay

Martinez superbly denied Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer in the first half of Friday night’s fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Villa were better after the break but could not find a winner as the game finished goalless to set up a replay at Villa Park the week beginning February 5.

Asked about Martinez’s performance, Emery said: “He was fantastic. We needed him tonight and in the first half he was amazing, in the second half as well.

“He saved us after some very clear chances for them. We needed him today

“We are confident with him and after struggling in the first half, we tried to get more opportunities to control the game like we did in the second half.”

Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic was the busier man in the closing stages, denying Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash.

Emery, who admitted his team had been below par in the opening half, was happy with how they responded after the break.

“We were struggling in the first half,” he said. “It was important to be strong in the dressing room and remind ourselves how we won before here and how we are competitive facing matches like tonight.

“The second half we progressively got better and really we finished being strong, closer to scoring a goal.

“We were trying to win the match with our game plan like we prepared before.

“I have to accept this draw and we will play at home to be motivated with our supporters.”