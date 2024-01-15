John McGinn: Aston Villa have 'got on with it' amid injury setbacks

The skipper believes Villa’s “hefty” absentee list has been overlooked with midfielder Jacob Ramsey the latest player to go down after missing Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Everton with a hamstring problem.

Boss Unai Emery lost Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings to season-ending injuries on the eve of the campaign, while left-back Alex Moreno did not feature until November after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Defenders Lucas Digne (hamstring) and Pau Torres (ankle) have also missed recent matches, with midfielder Youri Tielemans making his first appearance off the bench in more than a month at Goodison Park, following a calf injury.

McGinn believes Villa, who sit third in the Premier League, have shown their ability to adapt in the face of adversity.

He explained: “Our mentality is right. We are in a good place.

“One thing which goes unnoticed, that a lot of people ignore, is that while teams have had injuries, so have we.

“We’ve got a hefty injury list. We have done throughout the whole season but we have just got on with it, we’ve adapted.

“Again, on Sunday, Pau Torres and Jacob Ramsey were out. We are missing some top players so for us to be in the mix, it is a really exciting thing to be waiting on them to come back.”

Ramsey, who like Moreno missed the start of the season after breaking his foot at last summer’s European Under-21 Championships, is due to undergo a scan after feeling pain in his hamstring during the final training session ahead of Sunday’s match.

Villa drew a blank for just the third time this season as they missed the chance to move level on points with leaders Liverpool.

But while admitting frustration at the result, McGinn believes it is all still to play for heading into the second half of the season. Villa’s players, not back in action until their FA Cup fourth round tie at Chelsea week on Friday, have been given time off by Emery to recharge.

McGinn said: “The disappointing thing for us is we have had several opportunities to get to the top of the table, whether that is on our own or joint with another team.

“That has been a frustration, whether it be the game against Nottingham Forest, against Sheffield United and here again at Everton on Sunday.

“But the league is very difficult. Teams are going to take points off each other. City are obviously favourites to win it but you just never know.

“This season has been really exciting and it is just brilliant to be part of what is going to be an exciting end to it.

“We are going into every game with the same mentality, we are going in to win. Even toward the end of the game we are pushing.

“At that point they (Everton) are happy with the draw but we want the win. We have that mentality now. We are coming here, dominating and trying to get the three points.

“We have huge respect for Everton as a club. Their supporters are so passionate and they make it so difficult for you to find a rhythm. I think it’s a good point in the end.”