Matt Maher's Aston Villa ratings v Middlesbrough: Sixes and sevens as Villa progress

Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

By Matt Maher
Published
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez 7

Had just one save to make in the match but Villa needed him to be assured with his handling in the second half as the hosts pushed.

Matty Cash 7

Did his defensive duties well and though his final ball wasn’t always the best, he was the man who found the winner with some help.

Ezri Konsa 7

The player who played more minutes than any other in 2023 began the new year with a typically-assured performance.

Clement Lenglet 6

Solid on the ball and pushed forward so far at times he was almost a second left-back. Lack of pace a concern.

Alex Moreno 6

Got into some great positions but the final ball too often let him down. Missed a glorious chance to open the scoring.

Leon Bailey 6

Looked dangerous when he got on the ball in space but it didn’t happen enough. Needed more support from his team-mates.

Leander Dendoncker 6

Didn’t play badly by any means, but the fair question was whether he should have been playing in this kind of game at all.

Boubacar Kamara 8

Showed what Villa had been missing during his absence with a busy performance, regularly mopping up in front of the back four.

Jacob Ramsey 6

Continues to show signs of getting back to his best form. Carried the ball well at times, but the final ball is still lacking.

John McGinn 6

Denied a goal by a fine Glover save. Buzzed around, but you never really felt he quite had a grip on the game. Subbed in the second half.

Jhon Duran 6

Forced Glover into two first-half saves, but struggled to make much of an impression at other times. Another start in which he failed to fully convince.

Substitutes

Douglas Luiz 6 (for Dendoncker, 69), Moussa Diaby 6 (for Bailey, 69), Nicolo Zaniolo 6 (for McGinn, 69), Ollie Watkins 6 (for Duran, 69) Subs not used: Carlos, Iroegbunam, Proctor (gk), Marschall (gk).

