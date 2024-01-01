Express & Star
Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2 - Player Ratings

Matt Maher gives his player ratings following the 3-2 win over Burnley.

By Matt Maher
Published
Burnley's Lyle Foster (right) applauds the fan

Emi Martinez

Conceded twice but also made some rather tricky saves look relatively easy. His handling and sweeping up were both excellent.

Assured 7

Ezri Konsa

The pick of Villa’s back four. Has done a steady job at right-back and looked confident in attack here but really needs to be moved back into the centre.

Impressive 7

Diego Carlos

Perhaps fortunate to get away with the handball. Fair to say the past two matches have not been his best, though he kept plugging away.

Uncertain 6

Clement Lenglet

It would be wrong to be too harsh on a player who, having barely played all season, started three times in a week. Still, this was a struggle.

Shaky 5

Alex Moreno

A threat in attack as always but less certain in defence and his passing was iffy. Needed to do a better job of helping out Lenglet at times.

Mixed 6

Leon Bailey

Increasingly the man Villa turn to when they need a goal. Opened the scoring here and was a threat all afternoon.

Livewire 7

Douglas Luiz

An improvement on his performance at Manchester United. Held his nerve to, just about, score the penalty which won the game.

Winner 6

John McGinn

Tried to drive Villa on but didn’t have everything his own way. Denied by James Trafford in the second half.

Scrap 6

Jacob Ramsey

Showed signs of returning to form with some driving runs into the box. But the final produce was too often lacking and he missed a golden chance.

Moments 6

Moussa Diaby

Scored his first Premier League goal in more than a month but should really have left Villa Park with the matchball after missing several glorious chances.

Wasteful 6

Ollie Watkins

Didn’t celebrate his birthday with a goal but did set up Villa’s opening two, taking his assist tally for the season to eight. A constant menace.

Energy 7

substitutes

Pau Torres (for Lenglet, 62) 6; Jhon Duran (for Diaby, 82); Leander Dendoncker (for Bailey, 90+3). Subs not used: Chambers, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam, Marschall (gk), Proctor (gk).

