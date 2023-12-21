Unai Emery drops Aston Villa transfer window hint

But the head coach also stressed Villa must be “intelligent and smart” in their business, with several fringe players possibly departing to free up funds.

Bertrand Traore and Calum Chambers are among those who could leave with Emery only interested in adding players who can improve the squad.

Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have invested more than £500million since buying Villa in 2018.

Emery said: "They (the club owners) are very ambitious and they are very excited. They are enjoying what we are doing. We have to be intelligent and smart.

"We have very good players in the squad and we have to manage some change and try to improve some positions. We are going to be very demanding because it is not easy to change something and improve.

"We have the possibility to do something. The owners are open to signing some players if we are convinced. We are also trying to work out how we can manage some players leaving the squad.

"We are going to analyse each situation with the players we have in the squad and with the players we can maybe get."