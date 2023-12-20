Aston Villa handed FA charge after late Brentford scuffle

Tensions boiled over after Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the 85th minute and celebrated in front of his former club’s fans, while Boubacar Kamara was sent off in injury time following a scuffle involving several players.

Both teams have been charged with failing to ensure their players and staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way at those two points during Villa’s 2-1 win and have until Friday to respond.

Explaining his celebration, Watkins told Sky Sports: “It was a feisty game and it spurred from my celebrations after I scored.

“That’s not down to the lack of respect to the Brentford fans but there was one individual who was abusing me all game so I felt like it was only right to celebrate in front of him. It was directed to him and that caused a reaction in the last 15 minutes.”

Villa backed Watkins, saying on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter: “Aston Villa FC wants to express its support for Ollie Watkins and, with the utmost respect for the big majority of Brentford fans and for the club, we ask the authorities to investigate this incident to find this individual.

“Zero tolerance to abuse in football.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said on Monday that officers would make contact with both clubs.

Referee David Coote showed 10 yellow cards to players in total, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Villa boss Unai Emery also cautioned, while Ben Mee was sent off for a rash challenge in a separate incident.

Emery was unhappy with his players’ conduct, saying: “Our behaviour is usually fantastic but today it was not good and I need to explain to the players how we should react when under pressure and in circumstances.

“We don’t want this behaviour. There were two red cards in a very tight result and I think we were under pressure and were trying to control our minds.”